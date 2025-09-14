Falcons run over Vikings to spoil home opener as JJ McCarthy struggles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was no fourth-quarter magic for J.J. McCarthy in his second NFL start, as the Atlanta Falcons handled the Minnesota Vikings on the road to win their first game of the season, 22-6.

McCarthy stole a victory in Chicago last Monday after orchestrating a thrilling fourth quarter against the Bears. But the Falcons had all the answers for the young quarterback on "Sunday Night Football" to get in the win column.

McCarthy went 11-of-21 through the air for 158 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a game where he had some chances for big plays, but he just didn’t have the right touch on his passes. With the lack of a successful run game, the Falcons were sending all types of pressure and McCarthy went down for six sacks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But McCarthy’s opponent, Michael Penix Jr., wasn’t having the best of games at the quarterback position either. Penix was just 13-of-21 for 135 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also missed some throws that could’ve led to a touchdown earlier than Tyler Allgeier’s late fourth-quarter score, which was the dagger for the Falcons.

COWBOYS BEAT GIANTS ON WALK-OFF FIELD GOAL IN THRILLING OVERTIME VICTORY

Allgeier’s five-yard rush was the only touchdown for either team in this game, as it was a field goal battle throughout with both teams struggling to convert on red zone chances. Parker Romo, the Falcons’ new kicker as Younghoe Koo was benched after a rough week 1 performance, was up for the challenge as he knocked in all five of his field goal attempts, including his longest from 54 yards out.

Though the pass game wasn’t efficient for Atlanta, star running back Bijan Robinson picked up the slack with 143 rushing yards on 22 carries to lead the game in that category. Drake London was the leading receiver for the Falcons with 49 yards on three receptions.

For the Vikings, Justin Jefferson had 81 yards, though he caught just three passes. After McCarthy’s second interception of the game on the Vikings’ final drive, Jefferson was noticeably frustrated on the sideline, but who wouldn’t be when the offense truly clicked in the fourth quarter this past week?

McCarthy and the Vikings will hope to be more consistent from start to finish next week when they face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are expected to be without quarterback Joe Burrow after he suffered a toe injury on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Falcons hit the road again, but against an NFC South rival in the Carolina Panthers next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.