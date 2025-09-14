Cowboys beat Giants on walk-off field goal in thrilling overtime victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants looked on the cusp of beating the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in Dallas since 2016, but kicker Brandon Aubrey had other ideas Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who threw for 450 yards, launched a 48-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers — his second of the game — to put New York ahead 37-34 with 25 seconds left. It was the Giants’ third touchdown drive of the half, as both teams traded scores behind Wilson and Dak Prescott.

But Prescott, with all three timeouts in hand, knew he could get into field-goal range for Aubrey, who is arguably the best kicker in the NFL. On second-and-10 with 14 seconds left, Prescott hit Jake Ferguson for an 18-yard gain to reach Aubrey’s range, and Javonte Williams ran to the left hash to set up the potential tying kick.

It was a 64-yard try, and though the ball started to drift right, it stayed true down the middle to force overtime at 37-37 after four quarters.

There were more theatrics in extra time, as both teams punted on their opening possessions, setting up a win-or-go-home finish. After the Giants’ defense forced another Cowboys punt, Wilson had a chance to cap his incredible performance with his first win in a Giants uniform.

But on second-and-13, Wilson threw a deep ball off his back foot with no Giants receiver in the area. Instead, Donovan Wilson made the interception, swinging momentum back to Dallas.

Prescott quickly found George Pickens for a 27-yard gain on the ensuing drive, then scrambled for 14 yards to set up a 46-yard attempt. Aubrey drilled it down the middle, and Cowboys fans exhaled as their team walked away with another win over their NFC East rivals.

The Giants, who failed to score a touchdown in Week 1, looked much sharper with Wilson finding rhythm behind better protection. Nabers broke out with nine receptions for 167 yards and two scores, while Wan’Dale Robinson added eight catches for 142 yards and a crucial fourth-down touchdown in the fourth quarter. Rookie Cam Skattebo also scored his first career rushing touchdown.

The Cowboys, however, continued to answer each of the Giants pushes. Prescott threw for 361 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while CeeDee Lamb led the way with nine catches for 112 yards. Pickens scored his first touchdown in a Cowboys uniform, finishing with five catches for 68 yards.

Williams proved to be a reliable running option again, rushing for 97 yards on 18 carries and scoring his third touchdown of the young season. Miles Sanders added another score on the ground.

It was another thrilling NFC East battle, but with Dallas extending its winning streak over New York, the rivalry remains one-sided.

