Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons rookie faces multiple charges after leading officers on chase following domestic incident, police say

Pearce finished third in NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Pearce Jr., a rising star with the Atlanta Falcons who nearly won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, was arrested near Miami on Saturday after fleeing officers and crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with his WNBA girlfriend.

Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Correctional Center after Doral police were called to investigate a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

James Pearce Jr after a game

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) is interviewed after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

The 22-year-old is facing charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren.

The Falcons said they were aware of the arrest.

FORMER JETS FIRST-ROUND PICK DARRON LEE CHARGED WITH MURDER IN GIRLFRIEND’S DEATH

James Pearce Jr goes up against the Panthers

Atlanta Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. (27) reacts after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 16, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

"We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time."

Atlanta selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

He played in 17 games for the Falcons during his rookie season. He recorded 10.5 sacks and 26 total tackles.

James Pearce Jr. at State Farm Stadium

Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. (27) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 21, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pearce finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Carson Schwesinger, of the Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue