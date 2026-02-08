Falcons rookie faces multiple charges after leading officers on chase following domestic incident, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Pearce Jr., a rising star with the Atlanta Falcons who nearly won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, was arrested near Miami on Saturday after fleeing officers and crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with his WNBA girlfriend.

Pearce was booked into the Turner Guilford Correctional Center after Doral police were called to investigate a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

The 22-year-old is facing charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren.

The Falcons said they were aware of the arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time."

Atlanta selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Tennessee.

He played in 17 games for the Falcons during his rookie season. He recorded 10.5 sacks and 26 total tackles.

Pearce finished third in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind winner Carson Schwesinger, of the Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori.

