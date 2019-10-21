Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons' Devonta Freeman ejected for throwing punch at Rams' Aaron Donald, sparking kerfuffle

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald got into a scuffle in the third quarter of their matchup Sunday as tensions between the teams boiled over.

The incident began with Freeman going after Donald following an interception from Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Donald responded by grabbing Freeman’s jersey, appearing to lift him in the air.

In a bid to stop the brawl from getting worse, an official got involved, tackling Freeman.

LOS ANGELES RAMS' TODD GURLEY MAKES OVER-THE-SHOULDER CATCH IN RETURN FROM INJURY

Freeman was ejected after the altercation for throwing a punch at Donald.

But the spat between the players sparked a wider brawl in which players from both teams started pushing and shoving.

Donald and Falcons defensive lineman Takk McKinley were flagged for unnecessary roughness during the fracas.

DALLAS COWBOYS HAVE OWNED PHILADELPHIA EAGLES SINCE DOUG PEDERSON BECAME THEIR COACH

It wasn’t clear why the 5-foot-8, 206-pound Freeman wanted to fight the 6-foot-1, 280-pound Donald.

Los Angeles picked up the win in blowout fashion, 37-10. Donald recorded one sack and one tackle for a loss and Rams quarterback Jared Goff had three touchdowns in the game.

Freeman had 19 rushing yards on seven carries and two catches for six yards for the Falcons.

Referee Terry McAulay (77) breaks up an altercation between Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Referee Terry McAulay (77) breaks up an altercation between Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams move to 4-3 with the win while the Falcons drop to 1-6.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_