Falcons' Dean Pees gives blunt answer when asked about stopping Bills' Josh Allen

The Atlanta Falcons will hope to somehow stop Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday when the two teams meet with playoff implications on the line.

The Falcons are hanging by a thread. The team is 7-8 and would need a win to at least stay in contention for the final weeks of the season. The Bills are hoping to wrap up an AFC East title within the next two weeks.

As far as stopping Allen goes, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees suggested he hoped to stop the star quarterback from even entering the stadium.

"Don’t let him off the bus," Pees responded to a question about stopping the quarterback, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta will also really have to step it up on offense. The team is 25th in points scored and yards gained, which is going up against a Bills defense that is third in points allowed and first in yards allowed.

Getting any offensive rhythm won’t be easy, and head coach Arthur Smith recognized that when he spoke to the media Wednesday.

"This is a good program. They know what they're looking for. I think this shows they've had a good vision. With [head coach] Sean McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and their staffs, I think this is what you're seeing with competent leadership and consistency year over year what they're drafting for, you know, not dissimilar to what [Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot] and I hope to build here. You have a strategy, you have a philosophy, you have some consistency. There's not a lot of knee-jerk reactions. That's why they got a really good roster and they're really well coached and they know what they're looking for. They know what they're asked to do," Smith said.

The two teams will square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.