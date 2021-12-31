Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Falcons
Published

Falcons' Dean Pees gives blunt answer when asked about stopping Bills' Josh Allen

Falcons and Bills will meet on Sunday at 1 pm ET

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Atlanta Falcons will hope to somehow stop Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday when the two teams meet with playoff implications on the line.

The Falcons are hanging by a thread. The team is 7-8 and would need a win to at least stay in contention for the final weeks of the season. The Bills are hoping to wrap up an AFC East title within the next two weeks.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during warmups prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As far as stopping Allen goes, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees suggested he hoped to stop the star quarterback from even entering the stadium.

"Don’t let him off the bus," Pees responded to a question about stopping the quarterback, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Atlanta will also really have to step it up on offense. The team is 25th in points scored and yards gained, which is going up against a Bills defense that is third in points allowed and first in yards allowed.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getting any offensive rhythm won’t be easy, and head coach Arthur Smith recognized that when he spoke to the media Wednesday.

"This is a good program. They know what they're looking for. I think this shows they've had a good vision. With [head coach] Sean McDermott, [general manager] Brandon Beane and their staffs, I think this is what you're seeing with competent leadership and consistency year over year what they're drafting for, you know, not dissimilar to what [Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot] and I hope to build here. You have a strategy, you have a philosophy, you have some consistency. There's not a lot of knee-jerk reactions. That's why they got a really good roster and they're really well coached and they know what they're looking for. They know what they're asked to do," Smith said.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 12, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The two teams will square off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com