Bucs' Byron Leftwich dismisses Jaguars head coaching question as 'disrespectful' to opponent

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich had been rumored to be in line for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job but the former quarterback doesn’t really want to like about it.

Leftwich was the Jaguars’ quarterback from 2003 to 2006, leading the team to the playoffs once during his time with the team. As Jacksonville looks to fill its position left vacated by the firing of Urban Meyer, Leftwich didn’t want to talk about that as the team prepares for the New York Jets in Week 17.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really think it's disrespectful to the Jets and whoever you're playing that week when you're talking about things that really has nothing to do with Sunday's game. I'm completely focused on this football game on Sunday," he said.

"Obviously, as a coach anytime your name is thrown around, I guess it is what it is, but it really means nothing at this point. It really means nothing at this point and I kind of think it's disrespectful to the guys that you really work with every day. That's really how I view that. If I'm ever fortunate enough to be in that situation that's when I'll handle it, but as of right now, I'm really focusing on the opponent we're about to play and getting us ready to try and play our best football."

NFL WEEK 17 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

When asked about the particulars of the interviewing process, Leftwich said he didn’t "even think about it."

Leftwich may not be thinking about it but his players are giving him glowing reviews.

Tom Brady said Leftwich deserves a head coaching job.

"I've been around a lot of great coaches over the years and it's just a matter of time for different guys when different opportunities come up. Byron has been amazing for me to work with, and I know he will have a lot of opportunities. He will do a great job," Brady said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFC South champs look to end the season on a high note over the next two weeks.