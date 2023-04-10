Expand / Collapse search
Formula One
Published

F1 star Charles Leclerc pleads with fans to stop ‘ringing my bell’ after leaked address

Leclerc revealed Sunday that his address in Monaco had been leaked

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc is asking fans to stop showing up at his home in Monaco after his address was somehow leaked. 

The 25-year-old Ferrari driver took to social media to wish his 10.5 million followers on Instagram a Happy Easter, but not before pleading with them to respect his privacy after revealing that fans had been "gathering" outside his apartment. 

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. 

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

"For the past few months, my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell, and asking for pictures and autographs," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. 

F1 STAR CHARLES LECLERC CHASES AFTER WATCH THIEVES IN NEWLY RELEASED POLICE VIDEO; FOUR ARRESTED

"While I’m always happy to be there for you and I truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house." 

He continued: "I’ll make sure to stop for everyone when you see me on the streets or at the track, but I won’t be coming downstairs if you visit my home." 

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari climbs from his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. 

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari climbs from his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.  (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Leclerc’s request for privacy comes just after police in Italy released footage of the F1 driver chasing after two suspects that stopped him for a picture in April 2022 before taking off on a scooter with his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece.

Authorities said Tuesday that three men and one woman were arrested in connection with the April 18, 2022, theft in Viareggio, a seaside town in Tuscany.

Police in Italy released new footage of a 2022 robbery that shows Formula One driver Charles Leclerc chasing after two suspects that stole his watch. Four people were arrested Tuesday.

Police in Italy released new footage of a 2022 robbery that shows Formula One driver Charles Leclerc chasing after two suspects that stole his watch. Four people were arrested Tuesday. (Arma dei Carabinieri)

Two watches were located in the house of one of the suspects during a police investigation, but authorities could not say if either watch belonged to Leclerc. 

Police also found 23,000 euros in the home. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.