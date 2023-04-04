F1 star Charles Leclerc chases after watch thieves in newly released police video; four arrested

Police in Italy have arrested four people in the 2022 robbery of a luxury watch belonging to Formula One driver Charles Leclerc.

Authorities issued a press release Tuesday announcing three men and one woman were arrested earlier that day for the April 18, 2022, robbery in Viareggio, a seaside town in Tuscany.

According to reports at the time, two unidentified suspects approached Leclerc for a photo before eventually escaping on a scooter with his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece.

F1 CHAMPION FINED NEARLY $1 MILLION IN 'MORAL DAMAGES' FOR RACIST AND HOMOPHOBIC REMARKS ABOUT LEWIS HAMILTON

Police said the two suspects on the scooter were arrested in addition to two other suspects in an SUV who helped in "facilitating their escape."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police also released footage of Leclerc chasing after the suspects.

Two watches were located in the house of one of the suspects during a police investigation, but authorities could not say if either watch belonged to Leclerc.

Police also found 23,000 euros in the home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leclerc has had a slow start to the 2023 season, scoring just six points. Over the weekend, he crashed on the opening lap of the Australian Grand Prix.

"Just extremely frustrating," he said, via F1’s website. "I mean, it's the worst start to the season ever, really. … It is really frustrating."



