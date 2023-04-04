Expand / Collapse search
F1 star Charles Leclerc chases after watch thieves in newly released police video; four arrested

Leclerc was robbed in Viareggio in April 2022

Police in Italy have arrested four people in the 2022 robbery of a luxury watch belonging to Formula One driver Charles Leclerc. 

Authorities issued a press release Tuesday announcing three men and one woman were arrested earlier that day for the April 18, 2022, robbery in Viareggio, a seaside town in Tuscany.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit April 2, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. 

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit April 2, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Clive Mason/Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

According to reports at the time, two unidentified suspects approached Leclerc for a photo before eventually escaping on a scooter with his exclusive Richard Mille timepiece. 

Police said the two suspects on the scooter were arrested in addition to two other suspects in an SUV who helped in "facilitating their escape." 

Police also released footage of Leclerc chasing after the suspects

Police in Italy released new footage of a 2022 robbery that shows Formula One driver Charles Leclerc chasing after two suspects who stole his watch. Four people were arrested Tuesday.

Police in Italy released new footage of a 2022 robbery that shows Formula One driver Charles Leclerc chasing after two suspects who stole his watch. Four people were arrested Tuesday. (Arma dei Carabinieri)

Two watches were located in the house of one of the suspects during a police investigation, but authorities could not say if either watch belonged to Leclerc. 

Police also found 23,000 euros in the home. 

Leclerc has had a slow start to the 2023 season, scoring just six points. Over the weekend, he crashed on the opening lap of the Australian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari climbs from his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 2, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. 

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari climbs from his car after retiring from the race during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 2, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

"Just extremely frustrating," he said, via F1’s website. "I mean, it's the worst start to the season ever, really. … It is really frustrating."


 

