MLB Postseason

Ex-Yankees star Joba Chamberlain offers sound advice on how to deal with midges before Guardians-Tigers game

Joba Chamberlain was eaten by midges during the 2007 playoffs

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A familiar foe appeared at Progressive Field on Monday afternoon as the Cleveland Guardians were set to take on the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

MLB.com’s Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck posted a photo of a midge on the window of the press box ahead of the game. Midges have plagued players at Progressive Field in the month of October. It’s something former New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain knows all too well.

Yankees in 2007

Midges swarm the mound as manager Joe Torre #6 of the New York Yankees talks with relief pitcher Joba Chamberlain #62 as his teammates try to swat the insects away against the Cleveland Indians during Game Two of the American League Divisional Series at Jacobs Field on October 5, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chamberlain offered some advice for those who may be dealing with the insects.

"Shocker. Grab some dryer sheets or vinegar," he wrote on X.

The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year and can get thick enough to cover windows on cars and homes, as well as the press boxes inside the stadium.

Joba Chamberlain in Toronto

Sep 12, 2007; Toronto, ON, Canada; New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain (62) before their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON. (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Chamberlain had to deal with the midges in Game 2 of the American League Division Series in 2007. It seemed like no matter how much bug spray was used, the midges just wouldn’t leave Chamberlain alone.

"Not a game i watch that i don’t think about it," Chamberlain added on X.

In 2022, the Yankees and Guardians had to deal with the bug issue again. Midges also affected the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers’ matchup around the same time.

Jace Jung warms up

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jace Jung fields a ground ball during warm ups before Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Guardians own a 1-0 series lead over the Tigers and are hoping to take a commanding lead on Monday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.