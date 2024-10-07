Manny Machado rips Dodgers' Jack Flaherty, says pitcher hit Padres teammate on purpose

They were seen jawing at each other throughout the game on Sunday night, but we might know why now after San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado called out Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty.

Machado believes that Flaherty intentionally hit Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres’ hottest hitter right now, during Game 2’s 10-2 victory for San Diego.

There were many reasons this postseason battle was a mess on Sunday night, as Dodger Stadium fans were tossing objects, like baseballs and beer cans, at Padres players to the point where a full stoppage of play needed to happen with the Padres, umpires and stadium security congregating in the middle of the field.

The animosity from the crowd was taken over the top, but this NL West rivalry was on full display as Machado and Flaherty jawed at each other after the sixth inning, when Tatis was hit by a pitch from the right-handed Dodger.

After the game, Machado spoke his mind on the situation to MLB.com.

"He tried to hit our best hitter," he said, plainly.

"If you can’t get him out, don’t hit him, right? They got the best player in the game, right? Ohtani? We don’t go out there and try to hit Ohtani. We try to get him out."

Tatis, who homered off Flaherty earlier in the first inning to get the Padres on the scoreboard first, also felt he was struck by the pitch on purpose.

"There’s too much of an important series just to be throwing at guys," Tatis said, via MLB.com. "That's what I understand. That's what my IQ of baseball is telling me. When he hit me, he just gave me more energy. My boys gave me more energy."

Flaherty, though, denied throwing at Tatis, saying he was trying to pitch more inside because that first-inning home run was left over the plate.

"Look, I missed in the first inning and I threw the ball over the middle," he explained, via MLB.com. "I wasn’t going to miss over the plate again. I have no reason to hit a guy there to start off the sixth."

Machado would strike out Flaherty later in the sixth inning, and that’s when tempers started to flare, as the pitcher told him to "sit the f--- down, motherf-----," after getting the infielder to strike out.

Then, with Flaherty in the dugout during the bottom of the sixth inning, he and Machado were still exchanging words. It got to the point where it appeared Machado said he would meet Flaherty outside after the game.

This NLDS matchup is even now at one game apiece as it heads to San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday night, where there’s bound to be more drama as these National League powerhouses compete for a chance to win the pennant.

