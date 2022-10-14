Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Yankees, Guardians on midge alert as ALDS heads to Cleveland

Game 3 of the ALDS is Saturday in Cleveland

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians are battling for the right to play in the ALCS, but another opponent is lurking. 

Midges, also known as chironomids, according to Britannica, invaded Cleveland during the 2007 ALDS and are back again as the 2022 series returns to Ohio. 

Joba Chamberlain is visited by Joe Torre in 2007 as he is surrounded by bugs on the mound.

Joba Chamberlain is visited by Joe Torre in 2007 as he is surrounded by bugs on the mound. (Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

In 2007, midges swarmed Yankees reliever Joba Chamberlain in the eighth inning of Game 2, clearly bothering the right-hander as he threw two wild pitches, and the Cleveland Indians won in 11 innings. 

ASTROS TAKE GAME 2 FROM MARINERS, YORDAN ALVAREZ LAUNCHES ANOTHER CLUTCH HOMER

The insects could pose a problem again after a weekend in which the midges invaded FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland during an NFL matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers Sunday. 

The ALDS matchup heads to Cleveland Saturday for Game 3 with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday at Progressive Field. 

View of the field during a wild-card series game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland. 

View of the field during a wild-card series game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field Oct. 7, 2022, in Cleveland.  (Ben Jackson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I was at the Browns game on Sunday after the wild-card series, and they were out in full force. And it was the middle of the day. So I can only imagine when we get back," Cleveland Guardians Game 3 starter Triston McKenzie said Friday. "When you try to swat them away, they don't care, and they will land on you anyway. I don't even know how to explain it. That's the best way to explain it. They will land on you.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You can kill them, and they will just stay there."

New York won the first game of the series behind 6⅓ innings of work from starter Gerrit Cole, who allowed one earned run and struck out eight. 

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees celebrates closing out the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of an American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 11, 2022, in New York.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees celebrates closing out the top of the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of an American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (Elsa/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cleveland is looking to tie the series at a game apiece on Friday after Game 2 was postponed Thursday due to weather. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.