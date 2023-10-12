Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Ex-Yankees pitcher David Wells defends Bud Light stance; says Americans should stand for national anthem

Wells pitched in big leagues for 21 seasons

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
David Wells doubles down on Bud Light stance

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells appears on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" about his stance on the beer brand.

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells has been vocal about a variety of topics.

Last month, he returned to the Bronx for the 75th edition of the team's annual Old-Timers' Day. During his visit to Yankee Stadium, Wells wore a Yankees jersey with a piece of tape covering Nike's iconic swoosh logo.

"I hate Nike," he said. "They’re woke." Wells also suggested that if he were not retired from Major League Baseball, he would have cut the logo out of the jersey. He also took aim at Bud Light, which drew backlash and sparked a boycott this year as a result of a marketing campaign that featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

This week, the two-time World Series pitcher made an appearance on Dan Dakich of Outkick's "Don't @ Me" show and defended his comments about Nike and Bud Light.

"It's my beliefs," Well told Dakich when asked if he had received backlash since he made the remarks.

David Wells in September 2023

David Wells covers the Nike logo on his jersey with tape as he's introduced during the 75th New York Yankees Old-Timers' Day on September 9, 2023, at Yankee Stadium. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I don't believe in all these companies coming into sports and trying to create a woke atmosphere," Wells added.

Last month, Wells was asked if he would drink Bud Light in the future, and he responded with an emphatic "Nope."

The American beer company has yet to fully rebound from the backlash, and some longtime consumers could be "lost forever," Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher told Fox News Digital in September.

David Wells talks durng batting practice

David Wells (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images/File)

Wells also took issue with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. 

Despite saying that he "doesn't have any problem" with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback's beliefs, Wells disagreed with the way Kaepernick decided to send a message about police brutality and social injustice.

David Wells tips his cap

Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells tips his cap to the fans prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch of a game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 23, 2018. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"When Kaepernick took to the knee … it's a little disrespect to me," Wells said.

"You're beliefs are your beliefs … I don't have any problem with that, but don't go out [on] national TV and take a knee for what that is because that doesn't prove anything in my mind." 

Wells pitched in the majors for 21 seasons, making the All-Star team three times. He played for the Yankees for four seasons over two separate stints.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.