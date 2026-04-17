Ex-USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA great Sue Bird announce shocking split after 10 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WNBA legend Sue Bird and former U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced they have broken up after 10 years.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020 but never married, delivered the stunning news in a statement on social media on Friday.

"There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple," their joint statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us."

Rapinoe, 40, and Bird, 45, shared a podcast together, called "A Touch More," that will end alongside their relationship.

"We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are. So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters," the statement read.

"Getting to create A Touch More: The Podcast and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy. The conversations, the laughter, the connection - it means more than we can put into words. While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t."

MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS GENO AURIEMMA HAS 'ADDED RESPONSIBILITY' OF POSITIVE REPRESENTATION BECAUSE HE IS WHITE

They said they are doing six more special episodes as a farewell to the audience in a video posted Friday to the podcast's YouTube channel. Rapinoe and Bird were not together in the video, but were in separate spaces.

Bird already has her own podcast, "Bird's Eye View," that she said will be continuing. Rapinoe said she will be launching her own podcast later in the summer. They launched the podcast in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair met during the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Rapinoe playing with the U.S. women's soccer team and Bird playing for the U.S. women's basketball team at the time. They went public with their relationship in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bird retired from the WNBA in the 2022 season following a 21-year career. Rapinoe retired from the U.S. women's national soccer team in 2023.

"Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us," the statement said. "With so much love, Megan and Sue."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.