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Ex-USWNT star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA great Sue Bird announce shocking split after 10 years

Their joint podcast 'A Touch More' will also end, with six special farewell episodes planned this summer

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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WNBA legend Sue Bird and former U.S. women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe announced they have broken up after 10 years.

The couple, who got engaged in 2020 but never married, delivered the stunning news in a statement on social media on Friday.

"There really is no smooth or easy way to share this news. After a lot of thought, we’ve made the decision to separate as a couple," their joint statement read.

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Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird standing together at a nightclub event

Megan Rapinoe (L) and Sue Bird attend Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"This hasn’t been an easy decision, but it’s one we’ve made together, with so much love, respect, and care for each other. We’ve shared a whole life over the last decade, through big moments and in quiet ones, and that is something we’ll always carry with us."

Rapinoe, 40, and Bird, 45, shared a podcast together, called "A Touch More," that will end alongside their relationship.

"We are so grateful to this incredible community that has held us up, welcomed us in, and supported us exactly as we are. So many of you have reminded us, again and again, why loving out loud matters," the statement read.

"Getting to create A Touch More: The Podcast and build a network around it has been a tremendous joy. The conversations, the laughter, the connection - it means more than we can put into words. While this chapter of doing the podcast together is ending, what we’ve built with you isn’t."

MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS GENO AURIEMMA HAS 'ADDED RESPONSIBILITY' OF POSITIVE REPRESENTATION BECAUSE HE IS WHITE

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe watching men's basketball gold medal game at Accor Arena

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe look on in the first quarter between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena on Aug. 10, 2024. (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports) (Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports)

They said they are doing six more special episodes as a farewell to the audience in a video posted Friday to the podcast's YouTube channel. Rapinoe and Bird were not together in the video, but were in separate spaces.

Bird already has her own podcast, "Bird's Eye View," that she said will be continuing. Rapinoe said she will be launching her own podcast later in the summer. They launched the podcast in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair met during the 2016 Rio Olympics, with Rapinoe playing with the U.S. women's soccer team and Bird playing for the U.S. women's basketball team at the time. They went public with their relationship in 2017.

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Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird posing together at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird pose for a photo during the 2025 WNBA All Star Skills Challenge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., on July 18, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Bird retired from the WNBA in the 2022 season following a 21-year career. Rapinoe retired from the U.S. women's national soccer team in 2023.

"Thank you for being with us through all of it…it means the world to us," the statement said. "With so much love, Megan and Sue."

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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