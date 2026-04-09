Megan Rapinoe says Geno Auriemma has 'added responsibility' of positive representation because he is White

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Former UConn star Sue Bird and her wife, ex-soccer star Megan Rapinoe were critical of Bird's former coach, Geno Auriemma, after he got into a shouting match with South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley following their Final Four bout.

Rapinoe said the coach put "you all in a really tough spot."

"Listen, I think what Coach Auriemma did last night was obviously wrong and disappointing," Bird said on her and Rapinoe's podcast before praising the coach for apologizing rather quickly.

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"We’re so used to him speaking his mind in those moments, especially in a press conference, that it did feel out of character on some level. But I am glad he came out with a statement and apologized."

Rapinoe took it a step further, saying that because Auriemma is an important presence as a White man in a "predominantly Black space," "it matters" how he represents himself.

"No matter the growth, investment, and success, women’s basketball sits at the intersection of gender, race, sexuality, and diversity, because of who he is in this sport — and he absolutely deserves respect for his success — it matters how he shows up," Rapinoe said.

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"It matters that he acknowledges South Carolina’s players and says, 'You beat me.' It matters that he shows up for his staff, his players, Dawn Staley, and her team. Not being there in that moment didn’t honor the space he’s been given. He didn’t show that respect back, and I think that’s what struck a nerve with people.

"As a highly successful White figure in this space, there’s an added responsibility to lead by example in allyship and stewardship of the game. He missed the mark on that. He has apologized, which is important, and hopefully he continues to take responsibility and repair."

Auriemma said after the game he was upset Staley had not shaken his hand before the game (the two were seen shaking hands pregame, but Auriemma said he waited several minutes before seeing Staley).

"There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina," Auriemma said in a statement posted to social media.

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"It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted. The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them."

South Carolina wound up losing to UCLA in the national championship.

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