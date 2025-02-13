Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Connecticut Huskies

Ex-UConn basketball player, 28, charged with murdering mother

Law enforcement says victim found 'wrapped in a blanket' in backyard of home

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A former college basketball player has been arrested in Florida and charged with the murder of his 51-year-old mother, who was found wrapped in a blanket in the backyard of a Jacksonville home, police said Tuesday. 

Eric Christopher Cobb, 28, was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail and is facing one count of murder in the second degree after police say he was caught attempting to flee a home where his mother appeared to have been fatally shot. 

Eric Cobb Jersey

Connecticut Huskies forward Eric Cobb holds up his jersey and is honored before the game against the Temple Owls at Gampel Pavilion on March 7, 2019. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a "disturbing scene" in the Mid-Westside area on Monday where they discovered Erika Winford "unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket and towels in the backyard" of the residence. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Law enforcement said Winford appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cobb was arrested shortly after while attempting to flee the home, the sheriff’s office said. 

According to the CT Post, neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and a woman screaming on the previous night. The following day, a friend of the victim came to the home to check on her after not being able to get in contact with her. When she arrived at the home, she found large areas of blood outside the home and what appeared to be a body wrapped in a blanket. 

Eric Cobb block

Arizona Wildcats guard Dylan Smith (3) passes the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Eric Cobb (0) in the second half at XL Center on Dec. 2, 2018. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

ST. JOHN'S SHOWS IT HAS THE MAKINGS OF A BIG EAST CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM IN WIN AT UCONN

"Your JSO will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to seek justice for Ms. Winford’s family in the wake of this tragic crime," law enforcement said in a news release. 

Cobb played basketball at the University of Connecticut from 2017-2019. In his junior year, he had five starts in 15 games, averaging 1.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. The following year, he appeared in 32 games, averaging 3.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.

He previously played one season at South Carolina where he appeared in 24 games and averaged 1.1 points and 1.9 rebounds. 

Dan Hurley and Eric Cobb

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley talks with forward Eric Cobb (0) as they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at XL Center on Feb. 24, 2019. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to online records, Cobb remains in custody awaiting trial.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.