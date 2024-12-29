Ex-Trudeau adviser casts doubt on Canadian PM's future after Trump floats Wayne Gretzky idea

A former top adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a grim outlook on the world leader’s political future, days after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump floated NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as a possible replacement.

A countdown started earlier this month on Trudeau’s days in office after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from his cabinet. On Friday, Trudeau’s former chief adviser Gerry Butts thought it was "unlikely" that Trudeau would lead the Liberal Party in the next election.

Butts wrote in a Substack newsletter that Freeland’s resignation was a big blow for the party, and it could mean that Trudeau's political fate is sealed.

"If, as is now widely expected, Mr. Trudeau's resignation is imminent, the only way forward is a real leadership race," Butts wrote, via The Canadian Press.

"If you want to know who can play hockey, put on a hockey game. It doesn't matter who you think you support at this moment, we'll all have a more seasoned view if we see these people in live action."

Butts served as Trudeau’s principal secretary when he won election in 2015. His strong words came days after Trump teased Canada over its political turmoil, even floating Gretzky as a possible replacement for Trudeau.

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada - You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!"

Since Freeland’s resignation, Trudeau has faced calls to resign. Trump weighed in on Freeland’s departure as well.

"The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau," Trump posted to his Truth Social, trolling Trudeau, after previously suggesting Canada should become the 51st state in the U.S.

"Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"

The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee chair John Williamson said that lawmakers will start meetings on Jan. 7 to consider a vote of no confidence in the Liberal government, according to Reuters. The vote would have to pass the House of Commons to defeat the government.

Canadian Parliament will reconvene on Jan. 27, according to Reuters.

"It is now clear that the Liberal Government does not have the confidence of Parliament. Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP members — representing a majority of MPs - have all announced they will vote non-confidence in the Liberal Government," Williamson wrote in his letter.