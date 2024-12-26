Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Wayne Gretzky's wife shares Trump post floating NHL legend as Canadian prime minister

Trump's post came as Trudeau faces pressure in his own Parliament

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 25

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

President-elect Trump floated NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as a potential candidate to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada’s prime minister in a social media post on Wednesday.

And it appeared Janet Gretzky – Wayne’s wife – got the message.

Janet Gretzky shared Trump’s Truth Social post on her Instagram Stories and posted the link.

Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky and Janet Gretzky before the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Los Angeles Kings at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Jan. 25, 2014. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports)

"I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One as he is known in Ice Hockey circles. I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada – You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign,’" Trump wrote. 

"He had no interest, but I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement. It would be so much fun to watch!"

Trump’s post came as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pressure to step down. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from Trudeau's cabinet. At the same time, opposition leader Jagmeet Singh called on Trudeau to resign.

The main opposition Conservatives have demanded an election.

Janet Gretzky cheers on Canada

Janet and Wayne Gretzky watch the match between Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov during the Rogers Cup in Montreal, Canada, Aug. 10, 2017. (Eric Bolte-USA Today Sports)

OLYMPIC SNOWBOARDER SOPHIE HEDIGER, 26, DIES IN AVALANCHE IN SWITZERLAND

Trump also weighed in after Freeland resigned.

"The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau," Trump posted to his Truth Social, trolling Trudeau, after previously suggesting Canada should become the 51st state in the USA.

"Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"

Trump has also teased Canadians about adding the country as the 51st U.S. state.

"The Great One" appeared to support Trump amid his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO meeting in England, Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

He was seen last month at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, after Trump’s presidential election win, wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

