Ex-Steelers star criticizes Mike McCarthy head-coaching hire

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell was critical of the team’s decision to hire Mike McCarthy as its next head coach after Mike Tomlin stepped down earlier this month.

The Steelers announced the McCarthy hire on Saturday. He had stops with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys before coming to the Steelers. He was out of the game during the 2025 season after departing from Dallas following three 12-5 seasons from 2021-2023 and a 7-10 season in 2024.

While McCarthy brings a Super Bowl pedigree to Pittsburgh, Bell made a prediction of how the 2026 season will go.

"4-13 incoming .. but hey, at least Mike Tomlin isn’t the coach of the Steelers anymore right?" the ex-running back wrote on X.

Tomlin was the head coach of the Steelers from 2007 to 2025, replacing Bill Cowher, who was there from 1992 to 2006. He won one Super Bowl with the team in 2008 and never produced a losing season as head coach. He was 193-114-2 at the helm.

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," Tomlin said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.

"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."

The Steelers will have a bunch of questions to address in the offseason. It starts at quarterback and whether Aaron Rodgers would want to play again under McCarthy. He is not under contract for 2026 and may decide to retire.