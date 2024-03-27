Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Ex-Patriots receiver accuses Wes Welker of 'making up stories' about Bill Belichick and Aaron Hernandez

'Come on, Welk ... We know you don’t like Bill'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The new documentary on the New England Patriots dynasty has garnered some viral moments on social media, including Aaron Hernandez's presence with the team.

Hernandez, of course, was well on his way to becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL until he was arrested and eventually found guilty of murder. Hernandez killed himself in jail in 2017 shortly after being acquitted of a double-murder in Florida.

But in the documentary, at least according to Julian Edelman, Wes Welker made it seem like Hernandez was able to do whatever he wanted in practices — a far cry from the typical Belichick mold.

Aaron Hernandez and Bill Belichick

New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (81) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stroll around the field as the Patriots pose for photos on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium as the Patriots and the Giants prepare for Super Bowl 46 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Saturday, February 04, 2012. (Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

But Edelman says that could not be further from the truth.

"Welker’s out here saying like Aaron Hernandez got away with murder — figuratively speaking — at practice; that’s not even true," Edelman said on his "Games With Names" podcast. "Welker painted the picture he [Hernandez] was like the king, like he got to do anything. I remember Bill ‘motherf–-king’ Aaron all the time. 

"Come on, Welk. Trying to make up stories. We know you don’t like Bill."

That last part isn't exactly speculation from Edelman. In Boston, it's rather well-known that Welker's relationship with Belichick did grow rather tenuous toward the end (as did Belichick's with Tom Brady). 

Wes Welker running with ball

New England Patriots' Wes Welker (#83) carries the ball in the second quarter of the game against Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

In fact, once he went to the Denver Broncos, Welker highlighted the difficulties of playing for Belichick.

"It was just kind of hard," Welker said at the time. "One of those deals where you have to endure him, put up with him… But he does it to everybody, it’s the way he is. When I’m answering questions from the Denver media, I’m not worried about what the Broncos’ people are going to think," Welker explained. "I’m worried about what Belichick will think. Isn’t that crazy?"

Wes Welker in Super Bowl XLII

Wide receiver Wes Welker #83 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on February 3, 2008 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Giants defeated the Patriots 17-14. (Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

The documentary, "The Dynasty," is streaming on AppleTV+.

