Ex-Patriots receiver accuses Wes Welker of 'making up stories' about Bill Belichick and Aaron Hernandez

The new documentary on the New England Patriots dynasty has garnered some viral moments on social media, including Aaron Hernandez's presence with the team.

Hernandez, of course, was well on his way to becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL until he was arrested and eventually found guilty of murder. Hernandez killed himself in jail in 2017 shortly after being acquitted of a double-murder in Florida.

But in the documentary, at least according to Julian Edelman, Wes Welker made it seem like Hernandez was able to do whatever he wanted in practices — a far cry from the typical Belichick mold.

But Edelman says that could not be further from the truth.

"Welker’s out here saying like Aaron Hernandez got away with murder — figuratively speaking — at practice; that’s not even true," Edelman said on his "Games With Names" podcast. "Welker painted the picture he [Hernandez] was like the king, like he got to do anything. I remember Bill ‘motherf–-king’ Aaron all the time.

"Come on, Welk. Trying to make up stories. We know you don’t like Bill."

That last part isn't exactly speculation from Edelman. In Boston, it's rather well-known that Welker's relationship with Belichick did grow rather tenuous toward the end (as did Belichick's with Tom Brady).

In fact, once he went to the Denver Broncos, Welker highlighted the difficulties of playing for Belichick.

"It was just kind of hard," Welker said at the time. "One of those deals where you have to endure him, put up with him… But he does it to everybody, it’s the way he is. When I’m answering questions from the Denver media, I’m not worried about what the Broncos’ people are going to think," Welker explained. "I’m worried about what Belichick will think. Isn’t that crazy?"

The documentary, "The Dynasty," is streaming on AppleTV+.

