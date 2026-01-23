Ex-Olympian Ryan Wedding arrives in US, escorted off plane in cuffs by FBI after Mexico capture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Team Canada Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who allegedly ran a transnational drug ring and orchestrated multiple murders, was seen on video being escorted by law enforcement after being captured by the FBI Friday.

Wedding was escorted in handcuffs off of a plane as he landed in Southern California at Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County surrounded by FBI agents.

He will face federal charges.

​​Wedding, 44, surrendered to authorities after a period of negotiations, sources confirmed to Fox News. While the specific terms of that agreement were not known, sources indicated that the one-time Olympian turned himself in after facing mounting pressure that left him unable to continue fleeing from U.S. authorities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The FBI has described Wedding as an "extremely violent criminal believed to be responsible for the murder of numerous people abroad."

Wedding was placed on the FBI Ten Most Wanted list in March 2025 and is accused of running a transnational drug trafficking network that "routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other locations in the United States," according to the FBI.

He is also accused of orchestrating multiple murders and attempted murder as a part of his drug trafficking operation.

Wedding and 14 alleged associates were specifically accused of orchestrating the January 2025 murder of a witness who was shot and killed at a restaurant in Colombia. He allegedly placed a bounty on the victim’s head, thinking the victim's death would lead to the dismissal of charges against him and the drug-trafficking ring he allegedly heads, according to an indictment unsealed in November.

After missing out on the 1998 Winter Olympics, Wedding qualified for his first and only Olympic Games in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

WHO IS RYAN WEDDING? OLYMPIAN TURNED ALLEGED MURDEROUS DRUG KINGPIN

In his only event, the men's parallel giant slalom, Wedding finished in 24th place. Switzerland's Philipp Schoch won gold, Sweden's Richard Richardson won silver and Chris Klug of the U.S. took bronze.

After the Olympics, Wedding enrolled at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.

Wedding was first linked to criminal activity in 2006. He and another competitive snowboarder were named in a search warrant for a house in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, that was investigated for growing large quantities of marijuana, according to The Vancouver Sun.

Police seized 6,800 marijuana plants from that house, but no one was charged.

Wedding was arrested for the first time in 2009 in the U.S. after traveling with two friends from Vancouver to California to allegedly buy 24 kilograms of Colombian cocaine.

When Wedding was tried, he claimed he was volunteering for several cancer agencies, was doing real estate investing and was training for the 2010 Olympics. But the Canadian Snowboard Federation said he had not competed in years, according to The Vancouver Sun.

Wedding served a four-year jail sentence after agreeing to forfeit more than $121,000 seized during an airport sting and agreeing to drop an appeal of his conviction.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, he was charged with new drug offenses in Nova Scotia. That time, police never caught him. He had allegedly been on the run until Friday.

Wedding is accused of transporting an estimated $1 billion in cocaine.

Fox News Digital's Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.