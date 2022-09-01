Ex-Notre Dame star Manti Te'o says football future 'not the most important thing on my mind right now'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manti Te’o, whose catfishing controversy was the basis of the Netflix documentary "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist," said recently he has no plans to return to football.

Te’o was a star linebacker at Notre Dame and a 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist when the catfishing controversy blew up.

It was discovered he had an online relationship with a person who claimed to be Lennay Kekua. That person was later revealed to be Ronaiah Tuiasosopo.

The documentary takes college football fans back through that time and all the pressure Te’o faced during that season.

Te’o was recently spotted out and about walking his dog in San Diego and was asked what his future plans were and if they included a return to football. He was a second-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2013 and later played for the New Orleans Saints and briefly for the Chicago Bears.

"That’s not the most important thing on my mind right now," Te’o told paparazzi of his plans as he was walking his pooch.

"Life is good, I had an eight-year career. Just being a dad, I have a beautiful daughter, a son on the way. I got my pup here. My wife is doing well with her businesses. I’m just a family man, man."

Te’o also said he hadn’t had contact with Tuiasosopo.

The 31-year-old’s NFL career wasn’t as successful as his Notre Dame career. In 62 NFL games, he recorded 307 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also grabbed two interceptions.