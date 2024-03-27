UFC's Dustin Poirier calls out Islam Makhachev ahead of potential title bout, reveals when he may retire

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

It sounds like Dustin Poirier's next fight will be for a title belt — it also could very well be his last.

Before facing Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299, the 35-year-old had lost two of his previous three fights, including one for the UFC Lightweight Championship — he went to Miami as an underdog to the rising star in BSD.

But Poirier turned back the clock for a second-round knockout, thus apparently extending his career just a bit.

He's faced just about all the lightweight stars in the promotion — except the current champion in Islam Makhachev.

"It seems like he wants it. And I want it," Poirier said to Fox News Digital regarding a potential title bout with Makhachev. "I don’t know how many fights I have left in me. I still feel great. I’m 35,000 years old. I still feel great, but fighting, we age in dog years. If I can get a chance to fight for that gold belt, that’s what I want."

Prior to Poirier speaking with Fox News Digital, Mahkachev said on MMA Junkie that he wanted to face Poirier for the belt, although Poirier "didn't deserve" the honor.

Poirier's response?

"I’ve done more in the sport than he has. How 'bout that?"

Many expect such a bout to occur this summer, likely at UFC 302, and Poirier hinted that that fight could be his 39th and final as a professional.

Poirier has yet to win an undisputed title fight in his career, saying, "That's the only box I have unchecked."

He also "want[s] to retire from the sport. I don’t want the sport to retire me." Meaning, he wants to hang up the gloves while he still has something left in the tank.

"I would love to say for one night, I was the best in the world and be the undisputed world champion. That’s the only thing I have left to do," Poirier says. "After this last one, I’m like, Mman, what else can I do?’ In the sport of fighting, a lot of people say you’re only as good as your last fight. And that was a great one for me, but I ain’t gonna stop, bro. I gotta keep moving forward, I think."

Unless he wins that long-coveted belt.

"Honestly, if I would win a UFC title, I would probably retire right there," he says.

If that were the case, he would certainly get his wish — being the best in the world for one night and retiring on his own terms with plenty left.

He admitted that he was unsure what he'd do if he lost such a fight: "A lot of stuff goes into those decision-making, especially something that serious."

Of course, there runs a risk of, say, a Mike Tyson-type ending, where the Baddest Man on the Planet fought until his tires blew out.

But no matter what happens, Poirier does seem content with even a bad ending in the Octagon.

"I want to be there for my family," he says. "This ain’t good for you, what we do."

Poirier is currently 30-8 in his pro career.

