Pittsburgh Steelers

Ex-NFL star JJ Watt criticizes Steelers' players who shared details of Mike Tomlin's emotional final meeting

Aaron Rodgers and TJ Watt were reportedly very emotional

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Jerome Bettis on Aaron Rodgers & Mike Tomlin, Steelers rebuild & future | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Jerome Bettis on Aaron Rodgers & Mike Tomlin, Steelers rebuild & future | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers, including Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh Steelers players shared details of Mike Tomlin’s emotional final meeting with the team, and former NFL star J.J. Watt took issue with the players.

Watt, whose brother T.J. Watt is mentioned in the report as being sad about Tomlin leaving as well, felt like the moment could have stayed in the locker room. J.J. Watt retweeted a paragraph of The Athletic’s report in which Aaron Rodgers told Tomlin he was sorry, through sobs.

"Feel like this moment could have stayed in the meeting room," Watt wrote on X.

J.J. Watt runs onto field

J.J. Watt (99) of the Arizona Cardinals runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 8, 2023. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

T.J. Watt had always been a huge advocate for Tomlin, even saying in his contract talks that he didn’t want to play for anyone other than the longtime head coach. As Tomlin was telling the team that he was stepping down, Watt repeatedly said, "No," as his eyes welled up.

J.J. Watt added that he would have preferred that those inside the room kept the intimate details to themselves instead of sharing them.

That meeting was the final one of Tomlin’s storied tenure with the Steelers. In 19 seasons, Tomlin went 193-114-2 and won the AFC North eight times, making the Super Bowl twice and winning once.

T.J. Watt warms up

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

It is unclear if Tomlin wants to coach next season or if he wants to take a season off. The 53-year-old is coveted by a litany of TV networks who have shown interest in hiring him as an analyst, according to The Athletic.

The Steelers, who are running just their fourth head coaching search since 1969, have already completed interviews or have interviews scheduled with the following candidates, according to multiple reports:

Jubilant Aaron Rodgers chats up Mike Tomlin

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leave the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Nate Scheelhaase – Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator

Chris Shula – Rams defensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver – Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

Jesse Minter – Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator

Brian Flores – Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero – Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Jeff Hafley – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator

Klay Kubiak – San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator

