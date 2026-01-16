Ex-NFL star JJ Watt criticizes Steelers' players who shared details of Mike Tomlin's emotional final meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers players shared details of Mike Tomlin’s emotional final meeting with the team, and former NFL star J.J. Watt took issue with the players.

Watt, whose brother T.J. Watt is mentioned in the report as being sad about Tomlin leaving as well, felt like the moment could have stayed in the locker room. J.J. Watt retweeted a paragraph of The Athletic’s report in which Aaron Rodgers told Tomlin he was sorry, through sobs.

"Feel like this moment could have stayed in the meeting room," Watt wrote on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

T.J. Watt had always been a huge advocate for Tomlin, even saying in his contract talks that he didn’t want to play for anyone other than the longtime head coach. As Tomlin was telling the team that he was stepping down, Watt repeatedly said, "No," as his eyes welled up.

J.J. Watt added that he would have preferred that those inside the room kept the intimate details to themselves instead of sharing them.

That meeting was the final one of Tomlin’s storied tenure with the Steelers. In 19 seasons, Tomlin went 193-114-2 and won the AFC North eight times, making the Super Bowl twice and winning once.

FOX SUPER 6 CONTEST: CHRIS 'THE BEAR' FALLICA'S NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND PREDICTIONS

It is unclear if Tomlin wants to coach next season or if he wants to take a season off. The 53-year-old is coveted by a litany of TV networks who have shown interest in hiring him as an analyst, according to The Athletic.

The Steelers, who are running just their fourth head coaching search since 1969, have already completed interviews or have interviews scheduled with the following candidates, according to multiple reports:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nate Scheelhaase – Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator

Chris Shula – Rams defensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver – Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

Jesse Minter – Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator

Brian Flores – Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator

Ejiro Evero – Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator

Jeff Hafley – Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator

Klay Kubiak – San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.