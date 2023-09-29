Ex-NFL star Jevon Kearse has plan to stop Eagles' controversial tush push

The Philadelphia Eagles have found major success in short-yardage situations with the patented "tush push," which has become a major topic of discussion through the first three weeks of the season.

Whether fans like or hate it, the proof is in the pudding — it works. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a strong offensive line in front of him, and having guys like Dallas Goedert behind him to give him the extra oomph is a big help, as well. Philadelphia most recently utilized the play in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Former NFL player Jevon Kearse was a star defender for the Eagles and Tennessee Titans during his career. How would he stop the play? Don’t let the offense get there in the first place, he advises.

"First of all, we would have to do a good job of not letting them even get down there to the point where they got to do a tush push," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "What you gotta do is do a really good job on first through third downs, and don’t give them that fourth and short so they can do that tush push. So, right, there, that ends the tush push."

Kearse, who recently helped form an NIL group for college football players with SAXX, said he would tell his fellow defenders to tighten up — no pun intended.

"Let’s hunker down, do what we gotta do, so it doesn’t come to a tush push. The way I feel about it, if you let them down there, if you let them get within one or two yards of a first down or a touchdown and if they do then… na, na, na, na, boo, boo," he said.

On Sunday, it will be up to the Washington Commanders to stop it.

Philadelphia is undefeated to start the year.