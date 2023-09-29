Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles

Ex-NFL star Jevon Kearse has plan to stop Eagles' controversial tush push

The Eagles have faced criticism for the short-yardage play

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles have found major success in short-yardage situations with the patented "tush push," which has become a major topic of discussion through the first three weeks of the season.

Whether fans like or hate it, the proof is in the pudding — it works. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a strong offensive line in front of him, and having guys like Dallas Goedert behind him to give him the extra oomph is a big help, as well. Philadelphia most recently utilized the play in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phildadelphia Eageles quarterback Jalen Hurts vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, center, tries a sneak against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Former NFL player Jevon Kearse was a star defender for the Eagles and Tennessee Titans during his career. How would he stop the play? Don’t let the offense get there in the first place, he advises.

"First of all, we would have to do a good job of not letting them even get down there to the point where they got to do a tush push," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "What you gotta do is do a really good job on first through third downs, and don’t give them that fourth and short so they can do that tush push. So, right, there, that ends the tush push."

PACKERS’ MATT LEFLEUR GETS TESTY WITH REPORTER OVER ‘BS’ QUESTION AFTER BRUTAL LOSS: ‘WE GOT OUR A-- KICKED’

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jevon Kearse vs Green Bay Packers

Jevon Kearse of the Philadelphia Eagles rushes against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sept. 9, 2007. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Kearse, who recently helped form an NIL group for college football players with SAXX, said he would tell his fellow defenders to tighten up — no pun intended.

"Let’s hunker down, do what we gotta do, so it doesn’t come to a tush push. The way I feel about it, if you let them down there, if you let them get within one or two yards of a first down or a touchdown and if they do then… na, na, na, na, boo, boo," he said.

On Sunday, it will be up to the Washington Commanders to stop it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl tush push

Jalen Hurts, center, of the Philadelphia Eagles runs a quarterback sneak against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, 2023. (Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Philadelphia is undefeated to start the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.