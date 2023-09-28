Ex-Florida star Jevon Kearse teams up with premium underwear brand to help launch NIL group

Former NFL star Jevon Kearse knows a thing or two about sacks.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 1999 Defensive Rookie of the Year recorded 74 sacks of the course of his career between the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles and was key in helping the former reach the Super Bowl during his first year in the NFL.

Years after he retired from the NFL following the 2009 season, Kearse is still focused on sacks – just spelled a bit differently and has an added twist. The ex-NFL defensive end partnered with the premium men’s underwear brand SAXX to promote the garb and formed the group NIL deal with six of the top defenders across college football.

"We have a conference of a handful of college sackers, pass rushers, sack specialists, guys who are going to get some sacks and we’re going to have a contest to see which guy gets the most sacks," Kearse explained to Fox News Digital, adding that SAXX will donate $1,000 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation for every sack made the group.

"That part right there is big for us guys who have sacks."

Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor, Miami (FL) defensive end Jahfari Harvey, TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge, Colorado linebacker Jordan Domineck, UCL Laiatu Latu and USC linebacker Shane Lee are part of the group who will be looking for some sacks.

The player who finishes the season with the most sacks will receive the "Balls Not Stuck to Thighsman Trophy."

"I think it’s a pretty cool NIL campaign and especially like the group of guys that we have at different schools along the country and with the realignment of all the conferences, I think it’s a pretty cool concept."

Kearse may have won the award himself when he was at Florida. The former Gators star recorded 16.5 sacks over the course of his collegiate career.

He also underscored the importance of the donation to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.

"As a guy who’s getting up in age, you really got to check out for that kind of stuff. I’m really for it," he told Fox News Digital, adding that he’s all for giving back and highlighting anything that has to do with "Sacks!"

Entering the fifth week of the college football season, Latu leads the group with four sacks.