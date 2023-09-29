Expand / Collapse search
Packers’ Matt LeFleur gets testy with reporter over ‘BS’ question after brutal loss: ‘We got our a-- kicked’

The Packers trailed the Lions 27-3 at halftime

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur was blunt in his assessment of Thursday night’s brutal beat down by the Detroit Lions, but he got testy with the media when pressed further for an explanation during his postgame presser. 

"They manhandled us," LaFleur said of the 34-20 loss. 

Matt LaFleur stands on the sidelines

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lions defense held the Packers to just 27 total rushing yards, compared to Detroit’s 211 total rushing yards. LaFleur said the passing game was not much better, with Jordan Love throwing for 246 yards for just one touchdown and two interceptions. 

LIONS CARVE UP PACKERS BEHIND DAVID MONTGOMERY'S 3 TOUCHDOWNS, 121 RUSHING YARDS

"Give Detroit a lot of credit. They came in and whooped us pretty good. I was pleased with our team’s effort in the second half. I told them, I had to challenge them at halftime to just continue to go out there and compete. Thought we did that." 

He continued, "Every area, there’s a lot of improvement out there for us. I think every time you go out there, and you can’t effectively run the football and conversely, can’t stop the run, that's a recipe for losing football and that’s what happened tonight. And give Detroit credit, we knew they were a tough opponent, but they manhandled us, really in every phase." 

Jordan Love sighs

Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, reacts against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Packers walked into the locker room at halftime trailing the Lions 27-3. 

LaFleur was asked during his postgame remarks about this. 

"You saw it… I mean, we got our a-- kicked. If I knew, it wouldn’t have happened."

After a brief pause and the start of a new question, LaFleur returned to the reporter – clearly unhappy with the question. 

"That’s a BS question, man." 

Matt LaFleur argues with official

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with umpire Fred Bryan, #11, during the fourth quarter of their game Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 34-20. (IMAGN)

Thursday night’s win marked the Lions fourth straight victory over their NFC North rivals. Their 24-point lead over the Packers was the Lions' highest-scoring first half against Green Bay in the series' 188-game history.

"It is what it is. I don’t think anybody’s feeling sorry for us," LaFleur said. "Everything wasn’t good enough. The plan wasn’t good enough. I mean, that was humiliating to be down 27-3 or whatever it was at half." 

