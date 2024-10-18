Saints face ridicule for bizarre decisions before halftime: 'Seems like they want to get their coach fired'

The New Orleans Saints were no match for the Denver Broncos on Thursday night as they suffered a 33-19 on their home field.

The cherry on top of the night for fans watching and commenting on the game on social media was two bizarre decisions right before halftime.

New Orleans was about to enter the break, down 16-3, following a Broncos field goal with about 16 seconds left. Spencer Rattler threw a 1-yard pass to Alvin Kamara, and the Saints took a timeout to stop the clock. Rattler then threw a 5-yard pass to Kamara with 11 seconds left.

The Saints decided to take a timeout when they were on their own 36-yard line. Was it to gear up for a long pass? Maybe a trick play to try to fool the Broncos defense? Would Rattler surprise fans at the Caesars Superdome?

None of the above.

Out of the Saints' third timeout, Rattler took a knee to end the quarter.

Former NFL star Richard Sherman was quite perplexed over the decision. He expressed it as much during Prime Video’s halftime show.

"I’m confused, I’m vexed, I’m perplexed. I don’t get it," Sherman said. "They don’t want to tackle. They don’t want to make plays. These are good players. Tyrann Mathieu is a good player. The easiest interception of his life. … and he drops it. I see guys not having effort to get to the ball carrier, to make tackles. Like, I don’t understand this. It seems like they want to get their coach fired. That’s the effort they’re playing with.

"Hey Denis Allen, you call a timeout so we can watch your quarterback taka a knee? Do you want to torcher these Saints fans? They’re going to be waiting at his car after this game."

Other fans chimed in as well.

Allen said after the game he didn’t agree with Sherman’s take on players’ effort and wanting to get him fired.

"We have to stand up and lead," Allen said, via NOLA.com. "We're the only ones who's going to get us out of here. It's not like there's a draft in the middle of the season, there's no one coming to be our savior."

The Saints have dropped five games in a row.