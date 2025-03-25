Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

New York Giants

Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, Giants reach agreement on one-year contract: report

Wilson spent last season with the Steelers

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Russell Wilson is changing zip codes. The veteran NFL quarterback and the New York Giants have agreed to a one-year contract, ESPN reported.

The deal is worth up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed, per the report. The Giants were searching for answers to the questions surrounding their quarterback room, especially after cutting ties with Daniel Jones in November. New York signed Jameis Winston to a two-year contract last week, but he was not necessarily viewed as the starter for the upcoming season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and AFC throws a pass during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on January 30, 2025 at the UCF Campus in Orlando, Florida. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The Giants reportedly had interest in Aaron Rodgers, but the addition of Wilson effectively ends the team's pursuit of the four-time NFL MVP.

VIKINGS' JJ MCCARTHY SAYS HE STILL HAS NOT BEEN TOLD HE IS TEAM'S STARTING QUARTERBACK

Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and spent last season with the Steelers. He went to Pittsburgh after a turbulent two years with the Broncos. A calf injury forced Wilson to sit for the first six games of the 2024 season, with Justin Fields handling the starting quarterback duties for the early portion of the campaign. 

Russell Wilson throws pass

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The reported agreement with the Giants would mean Wilson and Fields would play home games in the same stadium in 2025 — albeit suiting up for different teams. Fields agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets shortly after the NFL's free agency period opened earlier this month. Both the Giants and Jets play home games at MetLife Stadium.

Russell Wilson on bench

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers on the sideline during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Wilson appeared in 11 games with the Steelers and finished last season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. The Steelers struggled down the stretch, but ultimately won 10 regular-season games. Pittsburgh lost to the Ravens in the wild-card round in January.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants went 3-14 this past season and currently own the third pick in next month's NFL Draft. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.