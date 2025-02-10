Eagles captain Lane Johnson says it will be 'team decision' to go to White House if Trump extends invite

With the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, the celebration has begun.

Whether it will be at the White House – President Donald Trump has yet to announce a formal invitation – will be a "team decision," says veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson.

"I’d be honored to go, regardless of who the president is, but we’ll see," Johnson said via Sportico’s Eric Jackson. "It’s ultimately a team decision. I’ll do what’s best for the team."

Johnson is a team captain with the Eagles, having spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the franchise.

He was there in 2018 when controversy came back after their Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Trump was in office when he rescinded his invitation to the Eagles to celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory, as some players said they would not visit the White House due to Trump’s criticism of those who kneeled or raised their fists during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Trump released a statement at the time regarding his invitation cancellation, saying "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump’s statement read seven years ago.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked before Super Bowl LIX if he would head to the White House if his team won.

"I just want to win Sunday," he responded, via Front Office Sports.

Josh Sweat, an Eagle with a crucial performance on Sunday with 2.5 sacks on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, added, "It’s a great honor, but I’m looking forward to this parade more than anything."

The Eagles will have their championship parade in Philadelphia on Friday.

