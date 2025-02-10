Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Eagles captain Lane Johnson says it will be 'team decision' to go to White House if Trump extends invite

In 2018, Trump rescinded his invitation after Eagles beat Patriots

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
LeSean McCoy argues why Jalen Hurts cemented his elite status with Super Bowl MVP performance | The Herd Video

LeSean McCoy argues why Jalen Hurts cemented his elite status with Super Bowl MVP performance | The Herd

LeSean McCoy joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to break down Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl MVP performance and what it means for his status as an elite quarterback.

With the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs, the celebration has begun. 

Whether it will be at the White House – President Donald Trump has yet to announce a formal invitation – will be a "team decision," says veteran offensive lineman Lane Johnson. 

"I’d be honored to go, regardless of who the president is, but we’ll see," Johnson said via Sportico’s Eric Jackson. "It’s ultimately a team decision. I’ll do what’s best for the team."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lane Johnson fields questions

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson during a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LIX (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Johnson is a team captain with the Eagles, having spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the franchise. 

He was there in 2018 when controversy came back after their Super Bowl victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots

Trump was in office when he rescinded his invitation to the Eagles to celebrate their Super Bowl LII victory, as some players said they would not visit the White House due to Trump’s criticism of those who kneeled or raised their fists during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. 

EAGLES' JALEN HURTS CELEBRATES SUPER BOWL LIX VICOTYR, MVP AT DISNEY'S MAGIC KINGDOM

Trump released a statement at the time regarding his invitation cancellation, saying "the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," Trump’s statement read seven years ago. 

Lane Johnson speaks to Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) shakes hands with quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of Super Bowl LIX. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked before Super Bowl LIX if he would head to the White House if his team won. 

"I just want to win Sunday," he responded, via Front Office Sports. 

Josh Sweat, an Eagle with a crucial performance on Sunday with 2.5 sacks on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, added, "It’s a great honor, but I’m looking forward to this parade more than anything."

Lane Johnson speaks to reporters

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles will have their championship parade in Philadelphia on Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.