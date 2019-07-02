Ex-NFL quarterback Anthony Wright shot multiple times in North Carolina, police say

Former NFL quarterback Anthony Wright was hospitalized Monday after being shot multiple times stemming from a verbal altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, police said.

The altercation took place in Concord, North Carolina. Police said officers arrived on the scene after a report of gunfire and found Wright with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Sun Journal. Wright was rushed to the hospital and was reportedly listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that Wright, 43, got into a verbal spat with his girlfriend’s ex. The incident occurred when the ex-boyfriend showed up to drop off his daughter, according to the Sun Journal. An argument occurred soon after and shots were fired.

No arrests were made. Police said they were searching for William Moses Hooker Jr. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Wright played four seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 1995 to 1998 before going to the NFL. In the pros, he played with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants from 2000 to 2007.

He played in 31 games over the course of his career, including 19 starts. He threw for 3,590 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

He received a Super Bowl ring with the Giants after the team defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. He retired before the start of the following season due to a back injury.