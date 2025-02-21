Ex-NFL player Chris Kluwe doubles down on likening Trump administration to Nazi Germany

Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe, who was arrested this week after protesting a city council meeting in California, doubled down on his criticism of the Trump administration Friday, again likening the "Make America Great Again" campaign to Nazi Germany.

Kluwe, who last played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, was arrested during a city council meeting in Huntington Beach on Tuesday after he rushed toward council members. He had previously spoken at the meeting where he called "MAGA" a "Nazi movement."

The protest was over a proposed sign for Huntington Beach’s public library, which would have the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing" and "Adventurous" next to each other – spelling out MAGA.

During an appearance on CNN Friday, Kluwe did not back down from his stance.

"I believe we’re on the path that Nazi Germany went down under Hitler," he said. "And I say that as a political science and history major, as someone who has studied history. And the parallels are very, very clear."

Kluwe, 43, took issue with the Trump administration’s stance on transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports, among other issues.

"This administration is trying to put obedience over duty to the country. This administration is trying to thrust our country into turmoil in order to reap power for themselves. And I think regardless of political affiliation, all of us as Americans should be able to agree – no kings, no tyrants, not now, not ever."

Kluwe addressed the election and those that voted for President Donald Trump, claiming "Hitler was elected too."

"There were a lot of very good Germans, who believed that Hitler was going to have their best interests in mind. And I think there are a lot of good Americans that think that Trump has their best interests in mind, but I am very confident that what this administration has shown – has already shown – that Trump does not have their best interests in mind."

Kluwe said he intends to continue speaking out and attending city council meetings in Huntington Beach "unless they ban me."

"I definitely plan on speaking out on the issue because, as an American citizen, I care about my country. I want my country to be a place where everyone can have the same advantages that I had. And I have to use my privilege to make that the case."