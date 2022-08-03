Ex-NFL lineman Chad Wheeler, who is facing domestic violence charges, removed monitoring device, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler violated a court order and removed an electronic home monitoring device in an incident Sunday, Washington state officials said.

Wheeler was already facing domestic violence charges stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend. He was released by the Seahawks after his arrest and has not been with an NFL team since.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wheeler, 28, experienced a "mental health crisis" Sunday, his attorney said. He took off his clothes, his ankle bracelet monitoring device and started to walk the streets, The Seattle Times reported, citing court documents. A friend of Wheeler tracked him down and called for help. Wheeler was taken for a mental health evaluation and released from the hospital early Monday.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and was kept on a monitoring device with a bimonthly urinalysis. Prosecutors argued with a judge to raise his bail and should be kept in custody but to no avail.

JACOBY BRISSETT 'READY TO GO' AS BROWNS' STARTING QUARTERBACK AFTER DESHAUN WATSON'S SUSPENSION

Wheeler’s court date for his domestic violence charges is set for Sept. 26.

Stemming from the January 2021 incident, Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alleah Taylor, Wheeler’s ex-girlfriend and the alleged victim of the assault, has been open about her story. She said in February 2021 that Wheeler should "definitely" be in jail.