Chad Wheeler's disturbing assault allegations bring fury to NFL community

NFL offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence Wednesday following his arrest last week.

The woman involved told investigators Wheeler reportedly told her to stand up and bow to him, and when she refused to do that, he threw her on the bed, choked her and tried to smother her, according to court documents. The woman said she tried to fight back, but Wheeler allegedly twisted her arm and she lost consciousness.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She told officials when she regained consciousness she saw Wheeler by the bed and he allegedly said: "Wow, you’re alive?" She reportedly ran into the bathroom to call her family and 911.

The details over the alleged assault drew intense reactions from current and former NFL players on social media.

SEAHAWKS' CHAD WHEELER WALKING AWAY FROM NFL AFTER 'MANIC EPISODE' INVOLVING GIRLFRIEND

The Seattle Seahawks cut ties with Wheeler as the allegations came to light.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team," the team said in a statement.

Wheeler posted on Twitter blaming the alleged assault on a "manic episode."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wheeler was arrested over the weekend and booked into the King County Jail in Washington state for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had a court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.