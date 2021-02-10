Chad Wheeler's ex-girlfriend gives harrowing assault details, says NFL lineman should 'definitely' be in jail

Chad Wheeler’s ex-girlfriend said Wednesday the former NFL offensive lineman should "definitely" be in jail after he allegedly assaulted her when she refused to bow to him.

Alleah Taylor detailed the alleged assault from Wheeler in an interview with "CBS This Morning." Taylor said she and Wheeler dated for about six months before what the ex-Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants player claimed to be a "manic episode" took place.

Taylor said the assault occurred on Jan. 22. She said he knew something was off because Wheeler, who had long hair while playing football, shaved his head. Taylor said that Wheeler "snapped into a dark place" and told her to "bow down" to her; when she refused, things escalated.

"He, he stood up. And he told me to bow down. And I asked him why. And he didn't respond. He just told me to bow down again. And I told him no. And he immediately grabbed my neck. And that's when things began," she said, adding that Wheeler choked her and she blacked out twice.

"I had touched my face. And I looked down, and there was, there's blood on my hand. ... I remember getting up and running to the bathroom. Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway. And he was sipping his smoothie and was, like, "Wow, you're, you're still alive.’"

Taylor said that the 300-pound, 6-foot-7 former lineman should "definitely" serve jail time.

"Yes. Yes. I definitely do think that he should," she said. "I have to say the hardest part of all this wasn't the surgeries. It wasn't any of that. It was getting a call from my niece and nephews. ... They thought they had lost me. And the pain in their voice. I will never forget that. I will never forget that."

She added that she was "beyond grateful" to be alive after the incident.

"I really feel like God has blessed me with another chance. ... And I wanna try to use the time I've been blessed with ... to help other people. And to get the story out. And make sure people don't feel alone. And that this doesn't happen again."

Wheeler was arrested but not before putting up a fight, TMZ Sports reported last week, citing police documents. Police reportedly described Wheeler as uncooperative and a Taser that was deployed had "little to no effect." He was charged with first-degree domestic violence, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Taylor said she now has to get her concussion checked out every week and will have to "deal with this for the rest of my life."