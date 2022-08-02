Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Cleveland Browns
Published

Jacoby Brissett 'ready to go' as Browns' starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson's suspension

Watson is currently suspended for six games for sexual misconduct allegations

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Deshaun Watson was suspended, the reigns were given to Jacoby Brissett as the Cleveland Browns' Week 1 starter.

This is not unfamiliar territory for the 29-year-old. He's started in 37 games in his career — his first was in 2016 with the New England Patriots while Tom Brady was suspended.

He's had the experience before, and he's "ready to go."

Jacoby Brissett #7 and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns laugh during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett #7 and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns laugh during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's been my situation throughout my career," Brissett told reporters Tuesday. "Nothing that I'm unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number's called, and that's the case at this point now."

Watson was suspended for six games, but the length is still up in the air as the NFL decides whether to appeal the decision.

That means that Brissett will be the Browns' starting quarterback for some sort of future, whether it's short-term or long-term.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 8, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 8, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

DESHAUN WATSON'S SUSPENSION EXPLAINED IN DISCIPLINARY OFFICER'S 16-PAGE REPORT

Brissett replaced Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts after his sudden retirement, and was plugged in as the Miami Dolphins quarterback when Tua Tagovailoa was injured last season.

He's constantly been the next guy up, and his prior experience has his ready for his next go-around.

"Since I've been in this league, it's been the next man up," Brissett said. "So that experience obviously helps with not only the playing but also like the mindset of understanding — you gotta be ready whenever your number is called."

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As a starter, Brissett is 14-23. In his career, he owns a 60.7 completion percentage with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 60 total games.