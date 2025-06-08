Ex-NFL kicker calls out Simone Biles over personal attack on Riley Gaines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker who is running for Congress in Arizona, made his stance on men in women’s sports known as he weighed in on the Simone Biles-Riley Gaines feud on Saturday.

Feely wrote on X in response to Biles’ personal attack on Gaines, "men don’t belong in women’s sports!"

"@Simone_Biles argument is the antithesis of title 9 and equal opportunity it’s provided for women. It puts girls in dangerous, compromising situations so a man pretending to be a woman can feel better about themselves," Feely wrote.

Feely added his support for Gaines in the post.

"Simone doesn’t win any medal if she competes against men," he wrote. "Serena Williams doesn’t win any tournaments if she competes against men. They are the best ever to do it. Why should we compromise with our high school and college girls and take away their opportunities."

Biles went after Gaines as the OutKick podcast host reacted to a transgender pitcher competing in the Minnesota state softball championship.

"@Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser," Biles wrote on X. "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!

"But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Gaines responded to Biles' attack.

"This is so disappointing. My take is the least controversial take on the planet," Gaines wrote in response to Biles’ post. "Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card.

"Maybe she could compete in pommel horse and rings in 2028."

Feely revealed he was stepping into the Arizona congressional race in April in an interview with Fox News Digital. He entered the Republican primary for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District to replace Rep. Andy Biggs, who’s running to be the Grand Canyon State’s next governor.

Fox News’ Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.