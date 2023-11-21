Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan eviscerates Chargers' Brandon Staley, tells him to go back to D3 football

Staley's remarks went viral after Sunday's loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former NFL head coach Rey Ryan clearly didn’t like what he heard from Brandon Staley after the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers picked up the close win, 23-20, but it was questions about the defensive play-calling that irked Staley the most Sunday as he fired back at a reporter about it. Staley also talked about how he wasn’t there to give the fans any messages and didn’t appear to like a question about wide receiver Quentin Johnson, who dropped a pass late in the game from Justin Herbert.

Brandon Staley vs Packers

Head coach Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers during the Packers game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryan went on the offensive on Monday when he was asked about Staley’s remarks on ESPN’s "Get Up."

"What do I think of that? I think he should go back to Division III football where he belongs." Ryan said. "Look, this guy. Look at his resume, man. I mean, I’m sorry. He spent one year coordinating a team that my wife could coach with Aaron Donald and all those guys. Stop it.

Rex Ryan in 2017

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan of "ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown" speaks onstage during the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour on July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"And trust me, she’d do a hell of a lot better job than this guy’s doing with his defense. They’re the second-highest payroll in the National Football League and they’re the second worst. Like, this team is atrocious."

Ryan also reminded Staley that he gets paid to answer some of these questions.

Brandon Staley vs the Jets

Brandon Staley, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, before the New York Jets game, on Nov. 6, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Staley is 23-21 in three seasons at the helm of the Chargers. Things appeared to take a sour turn in the playoffs last season after the team blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost the game.

The Chargers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2018-19 season and, with the competitiveness of the AFC West, they don’t appear to be on the right track to even make the postseason this year.

