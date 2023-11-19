Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Brandon Staley snaps at reporter over question about defensive play-calling

Chargers drop to 4-6 this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was clearly frustrated with a question about defensive play-calling after the team’s 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Chargers allowed a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs to give the Packers the three-point lead with 2:33 left. Love had 322 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brandon Staley talks to reporters

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks to reporters following the game against the Green Bay Packers, November 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Staley was asked whether he would consider giving up the play-calling responsibilities on defense, and he snapped at the reporter.

FROM OUTKICK: JOE BURROW DONE FOR SEASON AS AFC NORTH LOSES ITS SECOND STARTING QUARTERBACK THIS WEEK

"I have full confidence in our way of playing," Staley said, "full confidence in myself as the play-caller and the way that we teach and the way that we scheme – full confidence in that. We’ve got to bring this group together and do it consistently, and that’s where it’s at."

"You can stop asking that question. I’m going to be calling the defenses, so we’re clear. So, you don’t have to ask that again."

Otito Ogbonnia chases down Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love attempts a pass as Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia applies pressure during the first half, November 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PACKERS HOLD OFF CHARGERS FOR CLOSE VICTORY

The Chargers also suffered a significant injury on defense. Joey Bosa was carted off the field on the Packers’ opening series and didn’t return. He appeared to have suffered a foot injury.

Joey Bosa upset

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa is carted off the field during the first half against the Green Bay Packers, November 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles came into the game 4-5 but were 24th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed. The loss dropped them to 4-6, but the defense is something the team needs to address as the season winds down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.