Eagles' Jalen Hurts scores 2 touchdowns in second half to exact revenge on Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles used a second half surge behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, as well as key defensive stops, to get their revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs, 21-17, on Monday night.

The last time these two teams saw each other was Super Bowl LVII, where it was Patrick Mahomes leading the way to a game-winning drive. He had that opportunity again at the end of this game, but the result wasn't the same.

Easily the biggest miscue from the Chiefs in this game came on second-and-10 on the team's final drive, where Marquez Valdes-Scantling found space past Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby and Mahomes laid it out there for him to make a play.

It hit his hands, and just like what Mahomes saw on too many occasions Monday night, he wasn't able to haul it in.

The play would've resulted in a touchdown, but instead the Chiefs couldn't move the ball anymore. An intentional grounding penalty on third-and-10 pushed the Chiefs back to fourth-and-25, which forced Mahomes to throw it up for Justin Watson.

Once again, the ball hit his hands, but he couldn't make the catch that would've given the Chiefs a first down.

In turn, the Eagles make a statement on the road, moving to 9-1. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are 7-3 on the year.

Philadelphia was down 10 points to begin the second half, but the Eagles' defense shut out the Chiefs and Hurts eventually took advantage of the lack of offense.

He scored two touchdowns using his legs, one from 10 yards out where he was virtually untouched, and of course, the "Brotherly Shove" on the one-yard line after he dropped an incredible dime to DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard gain – the longest play of the contest.

That pushed the score to 21-17, and despite two separate chances, the Chiefs couldn't win it.

But it wasn't just Valdes-Scantling's untimely drop that cost the Chiefs. Two other large blunders came from sources that usually don't in the red zone.

First, it was Mahomes trying to find Watson for his second touchdown of the night after scoring the game's first in the first quarter. Mahomes thought Watson was going to have another easy score before new Eagles safety, Kevin Byard, looking the ball into his hands instead. He was conscious of sliding into the end zone to give his Eagles better field position, while securing the first interception of his Philly career.

Then, early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs were chewing clock when Mahomes found Travis Kelce for a five-yard pass that would've put Kansas City at the Eagles' 9-yard line. Instead, Roby punched the ball out of Kelce's arms and the Eagles fell on it.

Kelce, who scored in the second quarter for his fifth touchdown on the year, punched the turf, knowing that he just killed momentum for the home team.

Dropped passes added to a Chiefs performance that will have a lot to talk about in meeting rooms this week.

Looking at the box score, Hurts was 14-of-22 for 150 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception, though he had 29 yards rushing. D’Andre Swift also had a great game on the ground, totaling 76 rushing yards and the Eagles’ first score of the game on 12 carries. He also had 3 catches for 31 yards.

Smith finished with 99 yards on six catches to lead the Eagles as well.

For the Chiefs, Mahomes was 24-for-43 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Isiah Pacheco was another starting back that was great on the ground, tallying 89 yards on 19 carries.

Watson had 11 targets for the Chiefs, though he caught just five for 53 yards. Kelce had seven catches, but tallied just 44 yards, while Rashee Rice had four catches for 42 yards.

It's also worth noting that this was the first time Eagles center Jason Kelce has beaten his younger brother, Travis, since they've began playing in the league. He was 0-3 in their previous matchups.