New York Knicks
Josh Hart dismisses notion fatigue played role in Knicks loss, says some work ‘12-hour shifts’ for perspective

Hart pointed to everyday people who work long shifts when asked if fatigue played a role in the loss

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New York Knicks have been one of the hottest teams in basketball over the past month, winning nine straight before a 112-105 loss to the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night. 

Josh Hart, who has not lost as a member of the Knicks after being acquired at the NBA’s trade deadline, was asked following the game whether fatigue played a role in losing to one the NBA’s worst teams. 

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 7, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.  

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 7, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.   (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The sixth-year pro would not allow fatigue to be used as an excuse. 

"It’s a reality, but the reality also is our job is to play basketball," Hart told reporters. "And you got people getting up at 6:00 a.m. doing 12-hour shifts, those guys are tired. For us, we’re playing a game, and obviously we’re fortunate enough to play a game like this. But we have to keep that in perspective."

"So, we have to make sure we’re full of energy and lively every time we step on the court," Hart continued. "And I think that’s the biggest thing. I don’t think we can blame this on fatigue."

Tuesday’s loss for the Knicks came two days after needing double overtime to defeat the Boston Celtics. 

In the second half, New York scored just 39 points, shooting 30% after the break and being outscored by 23 points. 

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Madison Square Garden on March 07, 2023 in New York City.   

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Madison Square Garden on March 07, 2023 in New York City.    (Al Bello/Getty Images)

"Just ran out of gas," All-Star Julius Randle said.

New York jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half and held a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Hornets went on a run. 

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023 in New York City.

Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"I think at this point in time in the season everyone is tired," Hornets forward Gordon Hayward said. "You’re going through it and games are every other night and they obviously had some emotional wins, too. That’s another part of fatigue, not just the physical but the mental and the emotional. So for us to win tonight was big for our team." 

The loss dropped the Knicks to 39-28 on the season. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.