NBA
Published

SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp booked in Washington jail in connection with drive-by shooting

Kemp was a six-time All-Star

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail in Washington Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting.

The Seattle SuperSonics legend was booked into the prison at 5:58 p.m. PT, an hour after the shooting.

Shawn Kemp (40) of the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif.

Shawn Kemp (40) of the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996 at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

The shooting occurred after an altercation between the occupants of two cars in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall, and a gun was recovered.

No injuries were reported, police say. No bond is listed on Pierce County Jail's site.

Kemp, 53, spent eight seasons in Seattle, a franchise that moved to Oklahoma and became the Oklahoma City Thunder. He retired after spending the 2002-03 season with the Orlando Magic.

Shawn Kemp of the Seattle SuperSonics shoots during a game March 18, 1997, at the United Center in Chicago. 

Shawn Kemp of the Seattle SuperSonics shoots during a game March 18, 1997, at the United Center in Chicago.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

He averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in his career after being the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.

This is a developing story.