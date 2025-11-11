Ex-NBA star Michael Ray Richardson, who was banned for life by league, dead at 70

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four-time NBA All-Star Michael Ray Richardson died Tuesday at the age of 70.

Richardson spent time with the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets before bouncing around overseas after receiving a lifetime suspension from the NBA.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Knick Michael Ray Richardson. One of the fiercest defensive players of his era, the four-time NBA All-Star made an incredible impact on the Knicks during his four seasons with the franchise. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates," the Knicks said in a statement.

Richardson was a defensive stalwart, twice making the All-Defensive First Team in 1980 and 1981. He also led the association in steals three times and was the assists leader in 1980. He was named the NBA Comeback Player of the Year in 1985 after missing nearly half the previous season while in drug rehab, then bounced back to average 20.1 points while starting all 82 games.

Despite being an All-Star in three of his first four seasons, Richardson was traded to the Warriors as part of a package for Bernard King, but was traded months later to the Nets, where he found his form.

However, in February 1986, he was banned for life from the NBA for violating the association’s drug policy three times, forcing him to play overseas until his career ended in 2002, 24 years after his NBA debut. Richardson was allowed to return to the NBA in 1988 but opted to stay overseas and never played in the league again. Richardson called out the NBA, saying there was a racist double standard for his lifetime ban and claiming the association never disciplined Chris Mullin for a supposed alcohol problem.

Years after his playing days, he was reported to have made homophobic and antisemitic comments. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern, who was Jewish, said he had "no doubt" Richardson was not antisemitic but did not defend his reported comments about homosexuals.

Richardson coached two teams in the then-Continental Basketball League before moving to coach in the National Basketball League of Canada.

He averaged 14.8 points and 7 assists per game in the regular season, but those numbers rose to 15.7 and 7.2, respectively, in the playoffs.

