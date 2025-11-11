Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Raptors

Raptors star fined $25,000 for hitting staffer with water bottle after spiking it to ground

Ingram was ripped on social media for apparently ignoring those cleaning up his mess

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
A water bottle spike has cost Brandon Ingram.

The Toronto Raptors star was fined $25,000 for angrily spiking the bottle that hit a staffer and forced the game to pause for cleanup on the bench.

Teammate Scottie Barnes also found himself in harm's way.

Brandon Ingram complaining

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.  (David Richard/Imagn Images)

Ingram sat on the bench and watched the staffers, including the man he hit in the face, clean up the mess he made.

It was unclear whether Ingram apologized for the outburst. He was then shredded on social media for apparent immaturity.

He had 21 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes as the 76ers won the game, 130-120.

Brandon Ingram backs down VJ Edgecombe

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Nov. 8, 2025. (Bill Streicher/Imagn Images)

Toronto got to within three points of the 76ers’ lead with 3:25 left in the game. However, Philadelphia scored the next six points – including a VJ Edgecombe layup, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s dunk and Joel Embiid’s follow up on his own miss.

The 76ers went up nine points with 1:25 to play and didn’t look back from there. Embiid had 29 points in the win. Tyrese Maxey had 31.

Ingram joined the Raptors in the offseason on a three-year deal reportedly worth $120 million. He’s averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 10 games for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram tries to block Andre Drummond

Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond, left, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Raptors fell to 5-5 with the loss. Philadelphia improved to 6-3. Ingram and Toronto will aim to get back into the win column on Tuesday night with a date against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

