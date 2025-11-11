Raptors star fined $25,000 for hitting staffer with water bottle after spiking it to ground

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A water bottle spike has cost Brandon Ingram.

The Toronto Raptors star was fined $25,000 for angrily spiking the bottle that hit a staffer and forced the game to pause for cleanup on the bench.

Teammate Scottie Barnes also found himself in harm's way.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ingram sat on the bench and watched the staffers, including the man he hit in the face, clean up the mess he made.

It was unclear whether Ingram apologized for the outburst. He was then shredded on social media for apparent immaturity.

He had 21 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes as the 76ers won the game, 130-120.

NBA LEGEND LENNY WILKENS, RARE HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE AS PLAYER AND COACH, DEAD AT 88

Toronto got to within three points of the 76ers’ lead with 3:25 left in the game. However, Philadelphia scored the next six points – including a VJ Edgecombe layup, Kelly Oubre Jr.’s dunk and Joel Embiid’s follow up on his own miss.

The 76ers went up nine points with 1:25 to play and didn’t look back from there. Embiid had 29 points in the win. Tyrese Maxey had 31.

Ingram joined the Raptors in the offseason on a three-year deal reportedly worth $120 million. He’s averaging 21 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4 assists in 10 games for Toronto.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Raptors fell to 5-5 with the loss. Philadelphia improved to 6-3. Ingram and Toronto will aim to get back into the win column on Tuesday night with a date against the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.