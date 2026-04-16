Ex-NBA player who allegedly gave suspected tip on LeBron James plans to reverse plea in gambling case: report

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Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones reportedly plans to change his plea to guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering that stemmed from two separate illegal gambling cases.

ABC News reported that Jones has requested a change-of-plea hearing after originally pleading not guilty in November.

Jones' attorney, Kenneth Montgomery, told the outlet that Jones "is not cooperating."

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Jones is alleged to have told someone close to him that a "prominent" player on the Los Angeles Lakers, widely speculated to be LeBron James, would not play Feb. 9, 2023, before the information was public. Jones was an assistant for the team at the time.

James did not play in the game due to an ankle injury. The game in question took place two days after James scored 38 points to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Jones also allegedly gave apparent inside information about another "one of the Lakers' best players" 11 months later, speculated to be Anthony Davis , regarding an injury that was likely to affect his performance. That ultimately backfired because the player "performed well," and the Lakers won, according to authorities.

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Jones is also alleged to have taken part in, and benefited from, rigged poker games, being used as a "face card," along with Chauncey Billups , to lure victims into playing with celebrities.

In response to being coached on how to cheat, Jones replied, "Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!!" according to the Department of Justice.

Jones is one of three people to be charged in both gambling cases.

Despite being undrafted out of Houston in 1997, Jones played 11 seasons in the NBA. The definition of a journeyman, Jones played for 10 teams and made more than $20 million in his career. Throughout his time, he was teammates with prominent stars, including James, during his three-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008. He also spent a season with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal with the Miami Heat.

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He became a coach following his playing career, winning a title with James and the Cavs in 2016 as an assistant. Jones joined the Lakers, James' current team, as an unofficial, unpaid member of the coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

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