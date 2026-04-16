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Ex-NBA player who allegedly gave suspected tip on LeBron James plans to reverse plea in gambling case: report

Damon Jones was an unpaid assistant for the Lakers when James missed a game due to injury

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones reportedly plans to change his plea to guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering that stemmed from two separate illegal gambling cases. 

ABC News reported that Jones has requested a change-of-plea hearing after originally pleading not guilty in November.

Jones' attorney, Kenneth Montgomery, told the outlet that Jones "is not cooperating."

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LeBron James talking with Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue and Damon Jones during practice

LeBron James talks with former Cavaliers teammate Damon Jones during an off-day practice before Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 6, 2017. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images)

Jones is alleged to have told someone close to him that a "prominent" player on the Los Angeles Lakers, widely speculated to be LeBron James, would not play Feb. 9, 2023, before the information was public. Jones was an assistant for the team at the time.

James did not play in the game due to an ankle injury. The game in question took place two days after James scored 38 points to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Jones also allegedly gave apparent inside information about another "one of the Lakers' best players" 11 months later, speculated to be Anthony Davis, regarding an injury that was likely to affect his performance. That ultimately backfired because the player "performed well," and the Lakers won, according to authorities.

Former NBA player Damon Jones standing with attorney Kenneth Montgomery before Judge Ramon Reyes in federal court

Sketch of Former NBA player Damon Jones (left) with his attorney Kenneth Montgomery standing before Judge Ramon Reyes in federal court in New York on Thursday, November 6, 2025. Jones pleads not guilty to gambling charges. (Jane Rosenberg) (Jane Rosenberg/Unknown)

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Jones is also alleged to have taken part in, and benefited from, rigged poker games, being used as a "face card," along with Chauncey Billups, to lure victims into playing with celebrities.

In response to being coached on how to cheat, Jones replied, "Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!!" according to the Department of Justice.

Jones is one of three people to be charged in both gambling cases.

Despite being undrafted out of Houston in 1997, Jones played 11 seasons in the NBA. The definition of a journeyman, Jones played for 10 teams and made more than $20 million in his career. Throughout his time, he was teammates with prominent stars, including James, during his three-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008. He also spent a season with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal with the Miami Heat.

Chauncey Billups calling a play during a basketball game at Moda Center in Portland

(Background) The J. Edgar Hoover Building, home to the Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters, is shown in Washington, D.C., on May 28, 2025. (Left) Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups calls out a play during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Middle) Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) dribbles the basketball against the Chicago Bulls during the third quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 8, 2025. (Right) Cleveland Cavaliers’ Damon Jones (19) is in action against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 27, 2007. (STR/NurPhoto/Troy Wayrynen/Imagn Images/Sam Navarro/Imagn Images/Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

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He became a coach following his playing career, winning a title with James and the Cavs in 2016 as an assistant. Jones joined the Lakers, James' current team, as an unofficial, unpaid member of the coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

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