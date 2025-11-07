Former NBA player uses parents' home for collateral after pleading not guilty in FBI gambling case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA player and coach Damon Jones pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering that stemmed from two separate illegal gambling cases. In order to stay free during the trial, his mother's and stepfather's home was used as collateral for a $200,000 bond.

Jones is one of three defendants in both the poker ring and NBA betting cases. He is alleged to have told someone close to him that a "prominent" player on the Lakers, widely speculated to be LeBron James, would not play on Feb. 9, 2023, before the information was public.

James did not play in the game due to an ankle injury. The game in question took place two days after James scored 38 points to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Jones also allegedly gave apparent inside information about another "one of the Lakers' best players" 11 months later, speculated to be Anthony Davis, regarding an injury that was likely to affect his performance, which ultimately backfired as the player "performed well" and the Lakers won.

He is also alleged to have taken part in, and benefited from, rigged poker games, being used as a "face card," along with Chauncey Billups, to lure victims into playing with celebrities.

In response to being coached on how to cheat, Jones replied, "Lol man y'all call Djones in cause y'all know I know what I'm doing!!," according to the Department of Justice.

Despite being undrafted out of Houston in 1997, Jones still managed to play 11 seasons in the NBA. The definition of a journeyman, Jones played for 10 teams and made more than $20 million in his career. Throughout his time, he was teammates with prominent stars, including James during his three-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008. He also spent a season with Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal with the Miami Heat.

He became a coach following his playing career, winning a title with James and the Cavs in 2016 as an assistant. Jones joined the Lakers, James' current team, as an unofficial, unpaid member of the coaching staff for the 2022-23 season.

More than 30 people have been arrested in both investigations thus far. Jones is due back in court on Nov. 24.

