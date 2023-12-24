Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick faces criticism for attending conservative event

Patrick was at a Turning Point USA event earlier in the week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick faced backlash on social media earlier in the week when she posted photos from a Turning Point USA event.

Patrick posted several photos of herself with her sister on Instagram. Other photos included an advertisement for "Woke Tears Water" and with hats supporting former President Donald Trump.

Danica Patrick in 2013

Danica Patrick during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Camping World RV Sales 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 12, 2013, in Loudon. (Jonathan Ferrey/NASCAR via Getty Images)

"Sister came to town to check out @turningpointusa with me! Dad replied to our pic with – perfect daughters," Patrick wrote. "we do love our country…. so AMfest (America fest) makes sense."

Patrick’s followers appeared to be annoyed over Patrick going to the event.

"I had no idea you were like that. That’s disappointing," one person wrote.

"Oh wow this is super disappointing. For a minute I thought this was satire and then I became more and more horrified as a scrolled thru the photos. I am speechless actually," another Instagram user added.

Danica Patrick in Hungary

Danica Patrick looks on during the drivers parade ahead of the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix race at the Hungaroring, near Budapest. (Makovec/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"That does not represent America," one more wrote.

Others said they were going to unfollow the former professional racecar driver.

Patrick didn’t appear to address the negative comments, focusing her Instagram Stories on her family, Christmas and another video of Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Danica Patrick in Florida

TV presenter Danica Patrick in the paddock prior to the first running of the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 8, 2022, at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida. (David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Wisconsin native raced in the top NASCAR series from 2012 to 2018. She finished with seven top 10s and one pole in 191 races.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.