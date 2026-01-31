Ex-NASCAR driver sent Jeffrey Epstein Valentine's Day email, forwarded sexually explicit message, files show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NASCAR driver Brian Vickers was mentioned in numerous documents in the latest Epstein files dropped Friday.

Vickers’ ex-wife, Sarah Kellen, was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in Epstein’s 2008 nonprosecution deal and was later described as "criminally responsible" by a federal judge during Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2022 sentencing.

The most damning implication of Vickers' apparent relationship with Epstein appears to be an email directly from Vickers to Epstein sent Feb. 14, 2019.

In an email with the subject line, "Thought you would like this," Vickers sent an attachment with the message, "Happy Valentines Buddy" and a winky-face emoji. Epstein was found dead in his jail cell six months later.

Vickers is also shown to have forwarded an email to Epstein on March 24, 2012, with the subject line, "Male Fairy Tail." The email's content is sexually explicit.

Other emails include discussions about potential sponsorships. But one from a redacted sender to Epstein included apparent concern from Michael Waltrip and another business partner stemming from negative stories about Epstein.

Representatives for Vickers and NASCAR did not respond to requests for comment.

Steve Tisch, part-owner of the New York Giants, was listed in the files and appeared to have discussed women with Epstein.

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and, in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments. I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with," Tisch said in a statement released Friday night.

The Department of Justice's Friday release of more than 3 million documents related to the investigation of Epstein included email exchanges from April 2013 and June 2013 between Tisch and the convicted sex offender.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan federal jail cell Aug. 10, 2019. His death was later ruled a suicide.

He faced up to 45 years in prison for crimes related to sex trafficking of minors.

Vickers won three Cup Series races in his career.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.