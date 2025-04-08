Ex-MLB star Octavio Dotel dead following rescue from Dominican Republic club where roof collapsed: reports

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the victims of the Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse incident, according to multiple reports.

Dotel was a native of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic's capital city, and was inside the Jet Set nightclub early Tuesday when the roof fell as singer Rubby Pérez performed on stage.

Dotel and Pérez were later pulled from the rubble. But the World Series champion later reportedly succumbed to his injuries. The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic confirmed Dotel's death.

"The Professional Baseball League of the Dominican Republic (LIDOM), expresses its regret for the death of former pitcher, Octavio Dotel, who was immortal of the Pavilion of Fame of the Dominican Sport.​ Peace to his soul," the league wrote in a social media post translated to English.

General Juan Manuel Méndez, head of the Emergency Operations Center, also told Dominican newspaper Noticias Sin that Dotel had passed away.

A Dominican National Police spokesman confirmed Dotel died while he was in transit to the hospital.

"Dotel was taken to one of the designated hospitals. On the way there, his condition worsened and he died," police spokesman Diego Pesqueira said.

Fox News Digital contacted the Emergency Operations Center and an agent listed for Dotel for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

Dotel played for the Houston Astros from 2000-04. The team paid tribute to the late pitcher on Tuesday afternoon.

The confirmed death toll had reached 58 as of late Tuesday afternoon, Méndez said. Earlier, officials had said there were at least 160 people injured.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the northwestern province of Montecristi and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz, was also among the victims. She had called Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. local time saying she was trapped and that the roof had collapsed, Dominican Republic First Lady Raquel Abraje told reporters. Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.

Dotel played for 13 MLB teams during his 15-year major league career. He made his debut with the New York Mets and last appeared in a game with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

The pitcher was a member of the St. Louis Cardinals team that defeated the Texas Rangers in game seven of the 2011 World Series. He finished his big league career with 109 saves.

Dotel is survived by his wife Massiel and their two children, according to his MLB-listed bio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

