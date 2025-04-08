Expand / Collapse search
MLB

World Series champion Octavio Dotel pulled from rubble after roof collapses at nightclub: report

At least 27 were reported dead at the scene as of Tuesday afternoon

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Octavio Dotel, who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, was reportedly inside a Dominican Republic nightclub when the roof collapsed.

The former MLB pitcher was later pulled from the rubble at Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, according to the New York Post.

Octavio Dotel

Cardinals relief pitcher Octavio Dotel during game one of the World Series against the Texas Rangers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 19, 2011. (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA Today Sports)

Seven others, including singer Rubby Pérez, were also rescued, local media reported.

More than two dozen people died and 160 others were injured in the Dominican capital early Tuesday when the iconic nightclub where politicians, athletes and others were attending a merengue concert, authorities told The Associated Press.

Rescue workers search for survivors

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, early Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Noticias SIN via AP)

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed onto patrons, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from the debris. At the scene, firefighters used blocks of broken concrete and sawed pieces of wood to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

Rescue workers search

Nearly 12 hours after the top of the nightclub collapsed onto patrons, rescue crews were still pulling out survivors from the debris. (AP Photo/Eddy Vittini)

Jet Set issued a statement saying it was cooperating with authorities. 

"The loss of human life leaves us in a state of deep pain and dismay," it said.

Dotel played for 13 MLB teams during his 15-year major league career. He made his debut with the New York Mets, and last appeared in a game with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

The pitcher was a member of the Cardinals team that defeated the Texas Rangers in game seven of the 2011 World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.