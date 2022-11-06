Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance

Philadelphia Phillies great Lenny Dykstra took a swipe at first lady Jill Biden following the team’s World Series Game 6 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Dykstra suggested that Biden’s appearance at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia for Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday was part of the reason why the Phillies lost.

Philadelphia was no-hit by the Astros in Game 4 and Houston took a pivotal Game 5 and the lead back to Minute Maid Park.

"Better luck next time, #Phillies. Might be better off rolling out that red carpet for Lenny Dykstra instead of Dr. Jill Biden. (9 hits in 3 games since she showed up.)" Dykstra wrote.

Phillies were leading the World Series 2-1 until the no-hitter changed the momentum for the Astros.

Biden on Wednesday joined the Stand Up to Cancer tribute at Citizens Bank Ballpark in the middle of the fifth inning. She arrived to the stadium just before the tribute, which occurred after the Astros scored five runs in the inning to take a 5-0 lead. The team didn’t look back from there.

Biden also made an appearance at Lincoln Financial Field last month and received some boos from the Philadelphia Eagles faithful. She participated in the coin toss.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.